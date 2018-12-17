Monday Evening Weather: Clouds, but still mild

Tonight’s Forecast:

Clouds will be increasing this evening and will remain overnight. Lows will be a touch milder than previous nights, mainly in the 20’s and 30’s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 30, High – 54. Clouds continue to increase this evening and tonight. Improving skies tomorrow.

PUEBLO: Low – 28, High – 58. Clouds will be around tonight and early Tuesday. More PM sunshine with above average temperatures.

CANON CITY: Low – 34, High – 55. Areas of clouds tonight with milder lows. Decreasing clouds tomorrow iwth above average highs.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 26, High – 43. Clouds will be increasing this evening and overnight. Improving skies Tuesday with above average temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 20’s, High – 50. Increasing clouds this evening and tonight. Skies improve tomorrow with mild temperatures.

PLAINS: Low – 30’s, High – 50’s. Areas of clouds tonight and early Tuesday. More PM sunshine with pleasant temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 30, High – 50’s. Clouds this evening and overnight. Above average again tomorrow with improving skies.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday’s temperatures will be a touch cooler, but still above average for this time of year. Clouds will be around to start the day with more sunshine by the afternoon. Wednesday will bring the chance for some mountain snow, but dry conditions for the lower elevations. We will have some strong winds to go along with the dry conditions. Highs stay well above average in the 50’s and low 60’s. A brief drop in temperatures on Thursday towards the 40’s and 50’s, which is still above average for this time of year. We rebound nicely on Friday before we cool down again for the weekend.