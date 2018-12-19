What’s “typical” for Christmas weather?

COLORADO – We’re less than a week away from Christmas, but you’d never know it from the weather we’ve been having. Temperatures have been well above average for December over the past few days. Average highs for this time of year are in the 40’s.

As for Christmas, we average a high temperature around 42° for Colorado Springs, 46° for Pueblo. The warmest Christmas on record was back in 1971 with highs in the 60’s and 70’s! We’ve had high temperatures only in the teens for the coldest years.

A lot of folks are wondering about a White Christmas. We’ve got plenty of snow in the mountains, and they’ll likely see more between now and the big day. A “White Christmas” is defined a 1/2″ or more of snow falling with at least 1″ on the ground. The last “White Christmas” was back in 1987 for Colorado Springs and 2000 for Pueblo so the likelihood of a “White Christmas” isn’t exactly great for any given year. The record for snowfall on Christmas Day is 2.3″ for Colorado Springs and 5.1″ for Pueblo.

This year, we’re not likely to have snow on the ground for the lower elevations as we head towards Tuesday. We could get a little bit of snow Saturday night, but it shouldn’t amount to much. Our next chance holds off until next Wednesday. Temperatures on Christmas Day look to be around average with highs in the 40’s.