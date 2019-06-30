Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Royal Gorge, or 21 miles northeast of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving
north at 20 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Royal Gorge.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

