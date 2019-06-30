Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Flood Warning issued June 30 at 7:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

An increase in water releases from the Pueblo Reservoir will lead to
minor flooding along the Arkansas River at Avondale and La Junta.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Warning for
The Arkansas River At La Junta.
* from Tuesday morning until further notice.
* At 6:15 PM Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by midmorning Tuesday and
continue to rise to near 11.5 feet by early Wednesday afternoon.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…
saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially
deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest
information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit
the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can
link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes
above the map.

More News
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

5:25 pm
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

5:16 pm
Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

4:47 pm
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

Scroll to top
Skip to content