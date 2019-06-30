Flood Warning issued June 30 at 7:14PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

Arkansas River At La Junta affecting Otero County.

An increase in water releases from the Pueblo Reservoir will lead to

minor flooding along the Arkansas River at Avondale and La Junta.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Arkansas River At La Junta.

* from Tuesday morning until further notice.

* At 6:15 PM Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by midmorning Tuesday and

continue to rise to near 11.5 feet by early Wednesday afternoon.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.