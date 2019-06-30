Flood Advisory issued June 30 at 6:38PM MDT until June 30 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 637 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the

advisory area. Radar indicated one to two inches of rain has

fallen with this storm since 6:00 pm

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fountain, Pinon and Pueblo West.