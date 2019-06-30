Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flood Advisory issued June 30 at 6:38PM MDT until June 30 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 637 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the
advisory area. Radar indicated one to two inches of rain has
fallen with this storm since 6:00 pm

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fountain, Pinon and Pueblo West.

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

5:25 pm
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

5:16 pm
Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County
Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

4:47 pm
