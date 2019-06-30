Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Flood Advisory issued June 30 at 5:21PM MDT until June 30 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
South central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain was
still occurring over the Spring burn scar south of highway 160 in
Huerfano county. For this reason the flood advisory has been
reissued for this area. High water will continue in area streams
through early evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar and Spring Burn
Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county.

This includes the following areas, Sulpher Springs on Indian Creek
and County Road 421 near Indian Creek.

More News
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

5:25 pm
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

5:16 pm
Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

4:47 pm
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

Scroll to top
Skip to content