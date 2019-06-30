Flood Advisory issued June 30 at 5:21PM MDT until June 30 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain was

still occurring over the Spring burn scar south of highway 160 in

Huerfano county. For this reason the flood advisory has been

reissued for this area. High water will continue in area streams

through early evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar and Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county.

This includes the following areas, Sulpher Springs on Indian Creek

and County Road 421 near Indian Creek.