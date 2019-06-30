Flood Advisory issued June 30 at 4:23PM MDT until June 30 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 421 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county.

Most of the heaviest rain was falling in Costilla county just south

of highway 160. Radar indicates between 0.3 and 0.4 inches of rain

has fallen between 4:05 pm and 4:20 pm.

This includes the following streams and drainages…Malo Vega

Creek…West Indian Creek…South Middle Creek…Missouri Creek…

Sangre de Cristo Creek…Bear Creek…South Fork West Indian Creek

and Wagon Creek.