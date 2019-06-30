Flood Advisory issued June 30 at 3:27PM MDT until June 30 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 321 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow

moving thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the

advisory area. Rainfall amounts of between a half inch and an inch

will be possible, especially along Highway 12 north of Cuchara.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Brun Scar and southern

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county.

This includes the following areas, Sulpher Springs on Indian Creek

and County Road 421 near Indian Creek.