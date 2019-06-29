Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 3:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Crystola, or 14 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving northeast

at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Monument, Air Force

Academy, Palmer Lake, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Pikes Peak,

Crystola, Chipita Park, Gleneagle and Cascade.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.