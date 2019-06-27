Air Quality Alert issued June 27 at 6:10PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has

issued the follow…

WHAT…Action Day for Ozone.

WHERE…El Paso, Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, Arapahoe, Adams,

Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, Weld County.

WHEN…6/27/2019 4:00:00 PM MDT to 6/28/2019 4:00:00 PM MDT

ADDITION DETAILS…An Action Day for Ozone is now in effect for

the seven-county Denver- Boulder metropolitan area. Requests to

limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Friday, June

28, 2019. Ozone concentrations will be in the Good to Moderate

range on Thursday, but some areas could reach the Unhealthy for

Sensitive Groups (USG) category Friday afternoon and evening. If

USG concentrations of ozone develop on Friday, they would likely

be confined to the south and west suburbs of Denver, northward

along the Front Range Foothills to areas west of Ft. Collins.

Please see the Front Range Air Quality Forecast below for further

details. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected

to exceed the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality

designation, we request that activities, such as driving, be

reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality.

Additional air pollution in this region may directly diminish air

quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely

affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions,

forecasts and advisories, visit:

https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

HEALTH INFORMATION…Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms

and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people

with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and

people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged

or heavy outdoor exertion.