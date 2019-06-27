Air Quality Alert issued June 27 at 6:10PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has
issued the follow…
WHAT…Action Day for Ozone.
WHERE…El Paso, Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, Arapahoe, Adams,
Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, Weld County.
WHEN…6/27/2019 4:00:00 PM MDT to 6/28/2019 4:00:00 PM MDT
ADDITION DETAILS…An Action Day for Ozone is now in effect for
the seven-county Denver- Boulder metropolitan area. Requests to
limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Friday, June
28, 2019. Ozone concentrations will be in the Good to Moderate
range on Thursday, but some areas could reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) category Friday afternoon and evening. If
USG concentrations of ozone develop on Friday, they would likely
be confined to the south and west suburbs of Denver, northward
along the Front Range Foothills to areas west of Ft. Collins.
Please see the Front Range Air Quality Forecast below for further
details. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected
to exceed the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality
designation, we request that activities, such as driving, be
reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality.
Additional air pollution in this region may directly diminish air
quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely
affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions,
forecasts and advisories, visit:
https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx
HEALTH INFORMATION…Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms
and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people
with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and
people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged
or heavy outdoor exertion.