Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Flood Warning issued June 23 at 8:47AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Continued melting from high country snowpack combined with recent
rainfall will keep flows along the Arkansas River running high and
fast. Minor flooding is expected to continue near Avondale.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Arkansas River Near Avondale.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 8:30 AM Sunday the stage was 7.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will remain near 7.4 feet.
* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs
near Avondale.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…
saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially
deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest
information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit
the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can
link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes
above the map.

More News
Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter
Covering Colorado

Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter

8:47 am
Still chilly on Sunday with a big warm up next week
News

Still chilly on Sunday with a big warm up next week

7:57 am
Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years
Covering Colorado

Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years

7:46 am
Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter
Covering Colorado

Explore Garden of the Gods on a scooter

Still chilly on Sunday with a big warm up next week
News

Still chilly on Sunday with a big warm up next week

Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years
Covering Colorado

Garden of the Gods Trading Post celebrates 90 years

Scroll to top
Skip to content