Flood Warning issued June 23 at 8:47AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Continued melting from high country snowpack combined with recent

rainfall will keep flows along the Arkansas River running high and

fast. Minor flooding is expected to continue near Avondale.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Arkansas River Near Avondale.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 8:30 AM Sunday the stage was 7.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will remain near 7.4 feet.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs

near Avondale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.