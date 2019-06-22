Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 2:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles east of Victor to just west of Beulah.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Junkins Burn Scar, Fountain,

Florence, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Penrose, Pinon, Security,

Security-Widefield, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Pueblo West, Beulah and

Wetmore.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.