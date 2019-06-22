Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 1:16PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 116 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles north of Center, or 30 miles north of Alamosa, moving northeast

at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Moffat and Great Sand Dunes.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.