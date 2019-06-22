Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 1:16PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 116 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles north of Center, or 30 miles north of Alamosa, moving northeast
at 25 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Moffat and Great Sand Dunes.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.