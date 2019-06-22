Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 22 at 9:55PM MDT until June 22 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1030 PM MDT.

* At 954 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Campo, or 17
miles south of Springfield, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Campo.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Witnesses describe ‘traumatic’ scene of hospital shooting
Police: Officer shot in ambush had no chance of survival
Year-round skiing? That’s just one part of this planned development in Castle Rock
