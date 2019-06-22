Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 22 at 8:46PM MDT until June 22 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Western Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 930 PM MDT.

* At 844 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Pritchett to 10 miles south of Kim, moving east
at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Pritchett.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

