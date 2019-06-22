Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 22 at 8:43PM MDT until June 22 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

North central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 843 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of

Two Buttes Reservoir, or 17 miles northwest of Springfield, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.