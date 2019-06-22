Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 22 at 7:06PM MDT until June 22 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 705 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest
of Higbee, or 25 miles south of North La Junta, moving east at 30
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent
Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

