Flood Warning issued June 22 at 9:44AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Snowpack melting continues with rain in the forecast this

afternoon through late tonight, leading to higher flows along

the Arkansas River. Minor flooding is expected to continue near

Avondale.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Arkansas River Near Avondale.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 9:15 AM Saturday the stage was 7.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late this morning and continue

to rise to near 7.3 feet by after midnight tonight.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs

near Avondale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.