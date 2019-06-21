Special Weather Statement issued June 21 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 830 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ordway, or 19 miles northwest of La Junta, moving east at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Ordway and Sugar City.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.