Flood Warning issued June 21 at 10:48AM MDT until June 24 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Abundant snowpack melting continues, leading to higher flows along

the Arkansas River. The increased streamflow is expected to cause

minor flooding near Avondale late tonight through late Sunday night.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Arkansas River Near Avondale.

* from late tonight to late Sunday night.

* At 10:15 AM Friday the stage was 6.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage after

midnight tonight.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs

near Avondale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.