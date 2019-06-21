Flood Warning issued June 21 at 10:48AM MDT until June 24 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
.Abundant snowpack melting continues, leading to higher flows along
the Arkansas River. The increased streamflow is expected to cause
minor flooding near Avondale late tonight through late Sunday night.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Arkansas River Near Avondale.
* from late tonight to late Sunday night.
* At 10:15 AM Friday the stage was 6.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage after
midnight tonight.
* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs
near Avondale.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Safety message…
Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…
saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially
deadly…fast flowing flood water.
Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest
information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit
the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can
link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes
above the map.