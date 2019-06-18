Tornado Warning issued June 18 at 4:15PM MDT until June 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 415 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Tyrone, or 23 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

Tyrone around 430 PM MDT.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.