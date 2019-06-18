Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tornado Warning issued June 18 at 4:15PM MDT until June 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 415 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Tyrone, or 23 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving
east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…
Tyrone around 430 PM MDT.
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

