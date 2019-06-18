Tornado Warning issued June 18 at 4:08PM MDT until June 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 408 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Tyrone, or 23 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters reported funnel cloud.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near…

Tyrone around 420 PM MDT.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.