Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 7:26PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 726 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Granada, or 15 miles west of Coolidge, moving east at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Holly, Granada, Hartman and Bristol.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.

