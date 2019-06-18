Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Olney Springs, or 25 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at

35 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Fowler, Swink, Manzanola, Olney

Springs, Cheraw and Crowley.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.