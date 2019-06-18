Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Olney Springs, or 25 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at
35 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Fowler, Swink, Manzanola, Olney
Springs, Cheraw and Crowley.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

