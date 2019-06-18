Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 4:16PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Eads, or 29 miles north of Lamar, moving southeast at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail, wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy rain will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Eads, Chivington, Neenoshe Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Sweetwater

Reservoir.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.