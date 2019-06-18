Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 5:34PM MDT until June 18 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 534 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest

of Kim, or 39 miles south of North La Junta, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

east central Las Animas County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.