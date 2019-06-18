Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 4:31PM MDT until June 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 431 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest

of Pritchett, or 29 miles west of Springfield, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west

central Baca and east central Las Animas Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.