Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 4:20PM MDT until June 18 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 420 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of
Pueblo Reservoir, or 12 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving east at
20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Blende, Avondale, Pueblo
Depot, Pueblo West and Colorado City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

