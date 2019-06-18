Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 4:17PM MDT until June 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 416 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast

of Kim, or 33 miles west of Springfield, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pritchett.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.