Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 4:17PM MDT until June 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 416 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast
of Kim, or 33 miles west of Springfield, moving northeast at 20
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Pritchett.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

More News
Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19
Covering Colorado

Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19

4:31 pm
Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County
Covering Colorado

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

3:51 pm
Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant
Covering Colorado

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

3:46 pm
Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19
Covering Colorado

Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County
Covering Colorado

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant
Covering Colorado

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

Scroll to top
Skip to content