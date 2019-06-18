Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 4:13PM MDT until June 18 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 411 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Tyrone, or 33 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This warning replaces the previous Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

There is also a Tornado Warning in effect for part of the warned

area.

* Locations impacted include…

Delhi, Timpas, Thatcher and Tyrone.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.