Tornado Warning issued June 17 at 6:53PM MDT until June 17 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 653 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 15 miles south of Pritchett, or 25 miles southwest of

Springfield, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca County, and it has a history of producing a

tornado.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.