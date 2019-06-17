Tornado Warning issued June 17 at 6:45PM MDT until June 17 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 645 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located 16 miles north of

Kenton, or 27 miles southwest of Springfield, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca County.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.