Tornado Warning issued June 17 at 6:45PM MDT until June 17 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…
Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 645 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located 16 miles north of
Kenton, or 27 miles southwest of Springfield, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Baca County.
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a
basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in
a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect
yourself from flying debris.

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs
News

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

6:47 pm
Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
Sports

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

6:42 pm
Pueblo fast food employees upset, threatened by panhandlers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo fast food employees upset, threatened by panhandlers

6:31 pm
