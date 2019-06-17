Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 329 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Walsenburg, or 27 miles east of Spring Burn Scar

north of Highway 160, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Huerfano, north central Las Animas and south central Pueblo Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.