Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 12:49PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing strong
thunderstorms 8 miles northeast of Eads, or 24 miles southwest of
Cheyenne Wells and 8 miles west of Chivington, moving northeast at
10 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts around 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.

Locations impacted include…
Neenoshe Reservoir and open country of central Kiowa county.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning will be possible with these
storms. lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek
a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

