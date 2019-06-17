Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 12:49PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing strong

thunderstorms 8 miles northeast of Eads, or 24 miles southwest of

Cheyenne Wells and 8 miles west of Chivington, moving northeast at

10 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts around 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Neenoshe Reservoir and open country of central Kiowa county.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning will be possible with these

storms. lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek

a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.