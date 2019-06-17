Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 12:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles west of Fort Carson, or 9 miles southwest of Colorado Springs,
moving east at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security,
Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

More News
Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America
Covering Colorado

Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America

11:56 am
Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

11:56 am
El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks
News

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks

11:44 am
Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America
Covering Colorado

Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks
News

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks

Scroll to top
Skip to content