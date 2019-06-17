Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 12:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Fort Carson, or 9 miles southwest of Colorado Springs,

moving east at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson, Security,

Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.