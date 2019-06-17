Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:01PM MDT until June 17 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 700 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Campo, or 22 miles south of Springfield, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Campo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.