Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:57PM MDT until June 17 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

South central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 656 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hasty, or 20

miles west of Lamar, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Wiley, McClave, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, John Martin

Reservoir, Neenoshe Reservoir and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.