Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:39PM MDT until June 17 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of
Pritchett, or 26 miles southwest of Springfield, and is nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.