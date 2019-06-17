Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:33PM MDT until June 17 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 632 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of

Pritchett, or 26 miles southwest of Springfield, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.