Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 6:33PM MDT until June 17 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 632 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of
Pritchett, or 26 miles southwest of Springfield, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

More News
Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club
Covering Colorado

Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club

7:11 pm
Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs
News

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

6:47 pm
Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
Sports

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

6:42 pm
Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club
Covering Colorado

Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs
News

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
Sports

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Scroll to top
Skip to content