Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 5:30PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haswell, or 35

miles northeast of North La Junta, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

rural areas of northwest Kiowa County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.