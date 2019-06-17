Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 5:30PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Haswell, or 35
miles northeast of North La Junta, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
rural areas of northwest Kiowa County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21
Covering Colorado

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

5:28 pm
Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

5:07 pm
The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning
News

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

4:17 pm
