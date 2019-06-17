Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 5:09PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Arlington, or 35 miles north of North La Junta, moving northeast at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

rural areas of northwest Kiowa County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.