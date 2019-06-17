Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 4:03PM MDT until June 17 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 403 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pinon, or 8

miles north of Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eastern Pueblo, Pueblo Depot and Pueblo West.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.