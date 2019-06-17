Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 3:58PM MDT until June 17 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 357 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chivington,
or 19 miles north of Lamar, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Chivington and Brandon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

