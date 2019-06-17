Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 3:55PM MDT until June 17 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 354 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pueblo West, or
near Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. At 345 PM MDT ping pong ball size
HAIL was reported 5 miles west-southwest of Pinon, CO.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Pueblo, Pueblo West and Salt Creek.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

