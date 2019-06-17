Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 3:43PM MDT until June 17 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 343 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pueblo West,

or 9 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pueblo, Pueblo West and Salt Creek.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.