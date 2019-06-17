Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 2:28PM MDT until June 17 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 228 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chivington, or

27 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Chivington and Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.