Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 2:26PM MDT until June 17 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

North central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 226 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Buttes

Reservoir, or 17 miles north of Springfield, moving northeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.