Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 2:26PM MDT until June 17 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
North central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 226 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Buttes
Reservoir, or 17 miles north of Springfield, moving northeast at 15
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes Reservoir.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign
Covering Colorado

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

1:48 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot

1:15 pm
Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river
Covering Colorado

Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river

1:06 pm
