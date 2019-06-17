Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 2:09PM MDT until June 17 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 209 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chivington,
or 26 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving northeast at 15
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Chivington and Brandon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

