Flood Warning issued June 17 at 1:25PM MDT until June 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Flows along the Arkansas River at Avondale are going to drop but

will remain above flood stage until sometime this evening.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Arkansas River Near Avondale.

* until Tuesday afternoon…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 1:00 PM Monday the stage was 7.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

after midnight tonight.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs

near Avondale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.