Flood Advisory issued June 17 at 3:20PM MDT until June 17 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…
Western Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 415 PM MDT.
* At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding in
the advisory area. Up to one half inch of rain has already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Northern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160. The headwaters of
Oak Creek and South Oak Creek may be affected.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.