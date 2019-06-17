Flood Advisory issued June 17 at 3:20PM MDT until June 17 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…

Western Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. Up to one half inch of rain has already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160. The headwaters of

Oak Creek and South Oak Creek may be affected.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.